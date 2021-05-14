The Uganda Registration Services Bureau Registrar General, Mercy Kainobwisho today presented her 100 days in office achievements at a media breakfast organised at Kampala’s Skyz Hotel to outline URSB’s service operations as well as the launch of the URSB Journal that will be used by Intellectual Property clients to publicise their applications.

The meeting was setup to introduce the core team of Top Management, launch the URSB Journal that will publicise Intellectual Property applications.

The Registrar General also used the opportunity to present her achievements since ascension to office in December 2020 and establish her first step towards establishing professional and mutually beneficial relations with the media

Although the Registrar General meets the media more formally at the traditional press conferences during URSB activities, this meeting gave her the opportunity to discuss a number of important topics in a more informal setting.

The focus of attention was the Registrar General’s presentation on her 100-days-in-office achievements, but other subjects covered included: the launch of the URSB Journal that will enable clients save costs to publicize their Trademarks applications, reflections on how to increase formalization for national growth URSB’s role at improving Uganda’s ease of doing business competitiveness, the Registrar General’s vision of expanding the coverage of services, the possibility of bringing onboard more stakeholders for joint engagements and enhancing support for Government’s strategic Vision 2040.

This was the first meeting in a sequence of breakfast sessions that URSB is planning in the future to ensure that the media’s role in supporting the public education function is well outlined.