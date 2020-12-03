Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF has said it has no issue with the decision by presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, to put on body armours during his campaign meetings.

UPDF’s response through Spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, comes hours after Kyagulanyi posted a picture of him and his long time music partner, Nubian Li, dressed in body armours before they embarked on their campaign trail in Kibuku, Budaka and Manafwa districts.

Brig Byekwaso said body protective gears are not among the preserves of UPDF. “It is not a preserve of security forces. Anyone can buy and wear them. We even make them in Nakasongola under Luweero industries,” Brig Byekwaso said.

UPDF and police have been raiding the National Unity Platform –NUP offices confiscating berets and overall that have stars and court of arms which are symbols of ranks given to policemen and military personnel.

Over 100 NUP members have been arrested, charged or released on bond after being arrested in military and police operations targeting those wearing red berets and other clothes perceived as preserves of security forces.

Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye, on November 5, this year issued a statement explaining that NUP coordinator for Karamoja, Angulo Andrew Lokong, was arrested for having preserves of the military.