The army spokesperson, Brigadier Richard Karemire has quashed reports that retired Major General Kasirye Gwanga is under arrest.

Karemire’s message is contained in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Maj Gen(Rtd) Kasirye Gwanga has been admitted to the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre based in Mbuya.Doctors are taking care of him and there is no reason to speculate on his current whereabouts. He is not under any form of arrest,” Karemire tweeted.

There had been reports that the battle hardened retired army officer had been arrested.

However, Karemire did not reveal what medical condition Gwanga is in.