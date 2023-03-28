For the first time, SPE Makerere University Chapter is organizing a SPE Annual Students’ Technical and Conference Exhibition (SASTCE) under the theme “The Role of Young Professionals in the Evolving Energy Sector” on the 28th March, 2023 in CEDAT Conference Hall, Makerere University Kampala.

The event focused on the theme, ‘The Role of Young Professionals in the Evolving Energy Sector’. It explored how the evolving industry is impacting budding professionals, and ways in which innovation and technological devolpments are creating a path to sustainable energy transition. The programme featured insightful technical sessions, panel discussions and exhibitions on Uganda’s fast-growing oil and gas industry.

The first-ever conference will feature a diverse range of technical sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitions aimed at providing attendees with deep insights into the latest trends, best practices and technologies in Uganda’s fast-growing oil and gas industry.

Companies in the industry like TotalEnergies EP Uganda, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), China National Oil Company (CNOOC), East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), McDermott, SLB, G&G Skills and, plus key stakeholders such as Petroleum Authority Uganda (PAU), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) along with other key associations like the Geological Society of Uganda showcased their most recent technologies.

Students from universities that offer oil and gas as well as energy related courses all over East Africa displayed their innovative ideas and projects aimed at driving our industry into a sustainable Energy transition; and the best student walked out with a grand price of Five Hundred thousand Ugandan shillings.