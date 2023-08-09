Unicaf University, the leading higher education institution, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated essay competition, “The Pearl Reimagined: A Visual Tour Through Uganda’s Stunning Landscapes.” Endorsed by The Ministry of Education and Sports,

this prestigious competition aimed to ignite creativity, critical thinking, and a profound appreciation for Uganda’s breathtaking natural beauty among the country’s young talents.



“The Pearl Reimagined” essay competition elicited an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from students across various schools in Uganda. Participants were encouraged to showcase their unique visions of Uganda’s awe-inspiring landscapes, using their creative flair to narrate

captivating visual stories. This competition provided a platform for students to express their artistic talents while competing for remarkable rewards and recognition.



A panel of distinguished internal and external commissioners, comprising accomplished educators, writers, and professionals, meticulously evaluated each submission to identify the most exceptional talents. After rigorous evaluation, five exceptional students emerged as the worthy winners of the competition:

Mohammed Shabir – Greenhill Academy

Prize: Full scholarship to Unicaf University, $150 and a Tablet

Kisaakye Janet – Buddo Secondary School

Prize: Full scholarship to Unicaf University, $100 and a Tablet

Katamba Hakim – Buddo Secondary School

Prize: 90% scholarship to Unicaf University, $100 and a Tablet

Kyamaanyi Gilbert – St. Henry’s College Kitovu

Prize: $100

Buyungo Sebastian Amani – St. Henry’s College Kitovu

Prize: $100



These extraordinary winners demonstrated exceptional talent, creativity, and a profound understanding of Uganda’s diverse landscapes. Unicaf University applauds each participant for their dedication and hard work, and we are proud to recognize their remarkable achievements.

An award ceremony to honor the winners and celebrate their accomplishments will be held at the prestigious Serena Kampala Hotel on the 4th of August 2023, commencing at 9:00 a.m. EAT.



This momentous occasion will be graced by esteemed dignitaries, educators, and the families of the winners. Members of the media are invited to attend the ceremony and witness the unveiling of Uganda’s brightest young minds as they embark on a journey of knowledge and growth. The event promises to be an excellent opportunity for media outlets to capture inspiring stories and interviews with the winners and other attendees.



Unicaf University extends its heartfelt gratitude to The Ministry of Education and Sports for endorsing this competition and supporting educational initiatives that encourage creativity and learning among Ugandan students.