Ugandans under their umbrella organization, the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) are set to celebrate with their Vice President Ms. Joan Bavuga among the students to graduate at the end of April at Eastern Michigan University, USA.

Ms. Bavuga a licensed social worker born and raised in the Kisoro district of Uganda has just completed the 2020-2022 Masters of Social Work with a major concentration on Health and Aging. She also has a Secondary Curriculum and Certification in Gerontology.

She is hosting her graduation banquet in Detroit the Motor City at Holiday Inn Express & Suites 32769 Northwestern Hwy Farmington Hills, MI 48334.

UNAA VP Bavuga who has lived in Taylor, Michigan since 2009 intimates to theLOCAL that her work is all about the healthy aging population and having a comfortable end of life.

“The aging population is a very vulnerable population that is neglected in many ways,” Ms. Bavuga says. “We forget that we are what we are because of them and in fact, that is where we are all heading.”

Career opportunities with a qualification in gerontology include therapists and mental health professionals.

Ms. Bavuga a UNAA member since 2014 and during her stay in Michigan has served the Ugandan community in Michigan (UCOM) as vice president from 2018-to 2020.