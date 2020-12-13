The United Nations population fund (UNFPA) country representative Alain Sibenaler has advised the government to prioritize and promote sex education amongst teenagers if teenage and unwanted pregnancies are to be lessened in the country.

Sibenaler noted that sex education should be provided to teenagers because it is their right to learn and know how their bodies develop and function.

He made the remarks while addressing journalists at Uganda media Centre on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) flash mob that is happening in seven different parts of Kampala today.

The flash mob has been organized by the youth coalition for SDGs with support from the SDGs secretariat and development partners including UNFPA.

Sibenaler notes that the high teenage pregnancies that were recorded during the countrywide lockdown were due to poor sex knowledge among the teenagers.