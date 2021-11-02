Airtel Uganda has named communications honcho David Birungi as its new Manager Public Relations, replacing Sumin Namaganda, who recently moved on to pursue opportunities outside of Uganda’s second largest mobile phone company.

He joins the telco following a stellar career at Uganda’s successful power distribution utility where he led teams in strategic communications, digital media, innovation, and social justice.

Mr Birungi holds an MBA from Makerere University and a Bachelor of Arts (Education, Economics Major) from the same university. He is also an active member, and tutor of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) University of Nairobi Teaching Centre.



Mr. David Birungi was Manager Stakeholder Relations at Umeme Ltd where he succeeded in building strong relations with key stakeholders of the Utility.

The appointment comes at a time when countless customers are disturbed following the planned exit of Africell Uganda which experts say could expose customers to poor quality of services and price exploitation.

Paul Lakuma, an economist and research fellow at Makerere University Economic Research Centre claimed that there is a possibility of dominant players Airtel and MTN fixing prices in their favor as theory teaches.

He said it is high time that the regulator, Uganda Communications Commission, keeps the remaining operators in check in terms of quality of service and price changes.

Mr. David Birungi prides in delivering excellent management of crisis communications.

Airtel is courting Africell customers onto its network giving them a chance to get their preferred number and enjoy 50% data bonus on Airtel until mid-this month.