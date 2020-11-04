As travel writer Brian Jackman once said, “everything in Africa bites, but the safari bug is worst of all”. You! Just like me will admit that each safari inspires the next one, for no two adventures in the African bush are the same.

Going by the above, it’s true the safari bug has now caught up with many Ugandans including Ruparelia Group Chairman, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia who prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, took on a gorilla tour to Bwindi Forest, and more recently, a family tour to Kidepo Valley National park, in north eastern Uganda.

The property mogul is now on another tour to Queen Elizabeth National park (QENP) in western Uganda. This particular tour is nostalgic as it carries with it memories from the past. Within Queen Elizabeth National park is Kabatoro, an area where the Ruparelia Group chairman was born.

QENP –

QENP was established in 1952 when two game reserves of Lake George and Edward were merged into Kazinga National Park. Two years later it was renamed Queen Elizabeth National Park (QENP) after Queen Elizabeth II of England visited Uganda.

This is one of the oldest national parks in Uganda and is designated as a Biosphere Reserve for Humanity under the auspices of UNESCO. Together with Kyambura and Kigezi wildlife reserves, the park forms one of the most diverse eco-systems in Africa.

QENP is an ultimate feast for all senses. The over 95 mammalians, 612 different bird species, hundreds of butterfly and other wildlife species, are spiced up with activities like the launch cruise along Kazinga Channel. This cruise on the water channel offers you a unique unequaled wildlife experience. It puts one right in the heart of nature where many hippos nest in the water while big herds of elephants can be seen enjoying themselves along the channel banks.