Perry Engineering, a manufacturer of grain drying, cleaning, storage, and handling equipment, has been supporting small-scale and large-scale agriculture businesses across the country.

With offices in South Africa and Egypt as well as Kampala, Perry Engineering are the designers and manufacturers of grain handling, cleaning, drying, and storage equipment and systems, small-scale flour mills, feed mills, and associated products. The company supports key industries such as agriculture (farms & commercial grain stores), feed mills, flour mills, flaking mills, waste and recycling, pelleting plants, aggregates, and biomass (woodchip, shavings & sawdust, grass and herbs). It has a wide range of products which include; continuous mixed flow driers, belt driers, moisture sensor systems, chain & flight conveyors, belt conveyors, belt & bucket elevators, screw conveyors & augers, aspirator pre-cleaners, twin trace conveyors, grain samplers and bins/silos.

Perry Engineering also offers key services such as plant layout and design, manufacturing, installation & commissioning, and a comprehensive after-sales service package for its customers with its own staff in Uganda.

3,000 Mega Tonnes silos installed at the Rwenzori plant in Kasese

As Uganda seeks to grow its agriculture industry into a more productive and profitable sector, the government has been keen on mechanization of the sector to modernize it to increase exports and make it more self-sustaining. Currently, 65% of the working population is engaged in agriculture which contributes 36% to the employment sector.

“Our experience and in-depth engineering knowledge are our strength. You know that when you purchase a Perry product you are buying a quality-made British-built product that is backed up by a third-generation, 70 plus-year-old, highly experienced company. All our equipment is manufactured in our purpose-built facility in Devon, England. Perry machines are now operating in more than 25 counties in 4 continents and our export business grows every year. We are delighted to open Perry East Africa Ltd to continue to support our existing Ugandan customers and to help even more,” said David Perry, Managing Director Perry Engineering Services.

State of the art flour mill being installed in Kasese

In the coming months, Perry Engineering will supply and install in Soroti at PELA Commodities, Uganda’s first ever Alfatoxin removal machine (TOXIscrub). The system works by undoing the chemical bond that the Aflatoxin has and changing it to a simple non-toxic double Aldehyde which then disperses. The system will be able to remove Mycotoxins, Aflatoxin, Ocratoxin, Vomitoxin, Citrinin, Ergot Alkaoids, Patulin, Fumonisins, and Zeralenone. It will treat wheat, maize, barley, rice, oats, peanut, soybean, and beans.

“Agro-processing is one of the fastest-growing sub-sectors and with the services and equipment that Perry Engineering provides, we believe that we will be able to contribute to Uganda’s agriculture industry. With the combination of the right technology, our customers will add the much-needed value to boost agro-production. We already are seeing good results with our customers in Uganda and the other Africa markets,” he added.

The agriculture sector has been allocated 1.534 Trillion Shillings for the financial year 2021/2022. This is an increase of more than half from the 940 Billion the sector got in the current budget. This is also 3.3% of the total national budget.