Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and National Chairperson of the NRM ended his two days visit to South Africa at the invitation of H.E Cyril Ramaphosa.

In South Africa, President Museveni received an award to acknowledge the NRM/A contribution to the independence of South Africa.

It should be remembered that NRM/A trained South African liberators at Kaweweta UPDF barracks in Nakasongola following the Pan-Africanism core value.

On his first day, he attended South Africa – Uganda Trade, Investment and Tourism Summit organized by the Uganda High Commission in South Africa in partnership with Private companies.

In his address, he told the summit that, it is a betrayal for Africa to allow the export of unprocessed raw materials. He assured investors about the potential of raw materials and invited them to address the processing need and guided them to study Uganda Import Bill to identify potential areas for investors and also exporting to South Africa.

After the summit, the High Commission in conjunction with the office of the NRM national chairman ( ONC) organized a meeting of the NRM Southern African chapter to discuss the opportunities discovered from the summit, and the future of NRM in Southern Africa.

In that meeting, the SPA/Special duties Mr. Odrek Rwabogo lauded the Uganda High Commissioner H.E Paul Amor, ONC, and Mr. Luzige Isma of NRM Southern Africa Chapter for the good mobilization. He also sensitized the leaders about the opportunities that come with the newly signed memorandums by the two countries.

The director of the media centre, Mr. Ofwono Opondo assured participants at the summit that HE Museveni is at a time Uganda and Africa need him the more and therefore should ignore the distortion from his sole candidature in 2026 dubbed “Jajja Tova Ku Main 2026.”

Mr. Hakim Kyeswa, who represented ONC, told this publication that, the president has pledged to provide a stimulus package to the NRM Southern Africa Chapter business community.

Also, Ugandans secured the opportunity to export agricultural products like pineapple, bananas, avocados etc.

The Uganda High Commissioner H.E Paul Amor credited the SPA/PA -ONC, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye for intensifying the NRM ideology to the diaspora and vowed full support to ONC duties in South Africa.