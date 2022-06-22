H.E. Kim Il Sung

Formation of the Committee for respecting H.E. Kim Il Sung’s memory

Online meeting for the formation of the Committee

Date; 22 June 2022

Background;

The adherents of Juche ideology in Uganda will join the world progressive people together with the Korean people across the world and respect H.E. Kim Il Sung’smemory on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of his death.

He made a tremendous contribution to accomplishing the cause of world independence with energetic ideological, theoretical and foreign activities.

Moderator – Mr. Newton Balenzi

Isoke Baguma, former chairperson of Land commission,

Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the Ugandan National Executive Committee, PAM and Deputy country director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mr. Martin Mukasa, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association, Mrs. Kyeyune Justin, Deputy chairperson of the Friendship Association, Mr. Stephen Mateeka, Secretary of the Friendship Association

MPs, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents and members of PAM etc.,

Participants elected Mr. Isoke Baguma as the chairperson of the committee.

The committee will organize meetings and memorial lectures in respect of the memory of Comrade Kim Il Sung.