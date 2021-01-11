Ugandan journalists through their Lawyer Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola of Nalukoola and advocates are planning to drag the inspector general of police Martin Okoth Ochola to court and ICC over the statements he made against journalists.

In a joint security press conference held last week at the police headquarters in Kampala, Ochola refused to apologize to journalists for the continued police brutality during the campaigns and instead promised to continue beating them up as a way of deterring them from covering demonstrations across the country.

But the journalists under their mother body Uganda journalist association (UJA) led by their president Rukundo Mathius ask the entire media world to deny Ochola space following his command to his juniors against journalists.Cue.Rukundo.

Nalukoola asks Ochola to take the call by journalists with a very serious warning that the planned legal battle will not stop in Uganda but will move to the international criminal court.