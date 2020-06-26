Ugandan nationals living in China have changed their minds on returning home and will not be included in repatriation flights, according to the foreign affairs ministry.

The ministry expects about 2,000 returnees from South Africa, Afghanistan, the US, United Arab Emirates and India.

State minister Henry Okello Oryem told local press that many Ugandans in China had resumed work after their government intervened following reports of mistreatment.

The ministry termed the protests by Africans living in China against mistreatment there as having been a result of “miscommunication among local authorities about how to handle foreign nationals as they control the spread of coronavirus“.

Ugandan nationals living in Sudan and Turkey were this week repatriated home:

BBC