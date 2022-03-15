H.E. Kim Il Sung

Formation of the Preparatory Committee for celebrating the Day of the Sun

Online meeting for the formation of the Committee

Date; 15 March 2022

Background;

The world progressive people celebrate the 110th anniversary of the birth of H.E. Kim Il Sung who made a tremendous contribution to the cause of world independence together with the Korean people across the world.

Moderator – Comrade Newton Balenzi

Comrade Isoke Baguma, former chairperson of Land commission,

Comrade Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Comrade Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the Ugandan National Executive Committee, PAM and Deputy country director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mr. Martin Mukasa, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association, Mrs. Kyeyune Justin, Deputy chairperson of the Friendship Association, Mr. Stephen Mateeka, Secretary of the Friendship Association

MPs, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents and members of PAM etc.,

Participants elected Comrade Isoke Baguma as the chairperson of the committee.

The committee will organize the functions such as Seminar, commemorating lecture etc., for celebrating the Day of the Sun.