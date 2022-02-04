ONLINE-NATIONAL LECTURE FOR CELEBRATING “THE DAY OF THE SHINING STAR”, THE 80TH BIRTHDAY OF H.E. KIM JONG IL

Organized by the Ugandan National Preparatory Committee for celebrating “ the Day of the Shining Star”

Date; February 4 2022

1. Title of the lecture; “Outstanding Statesman”

2. Participants;

Moderator; Newton Balenzi

Isoke Baguma, former chairperson of Land commission,

Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the Ugandan National Executive Committee, PAM and Deputy country director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mr. Martin MuKasa, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association, Mrs. Kyeyune Justin, Deputy chairperson of the Friendship Association, Mr. Mateke, Secretary of the Friendship Association, MPs, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents and members of PAM etc.,

3. Comments left by participants

– We are so pleased to join the world progressive people to celebrate “the Day of the Shining Star”.

– H.E. Kim Jong Il made a tremendous contribution to the mass’s independence cause.

– He made public a lot of immortal works such as “On the Juche idea” and gave a lot of scientific answers to theoretical and practical questions arising in new society and in implementing independence cause, anti-imperialism.

– By energetically conducting ideological and theoretical activities with extraordinary passion and ability to explore, Kim Jong Il ensured that the Juche idea shone more brilliantly as a great ideology guiding the era of independence.

-He developed and enriched the idea, authored by President Kim Il Sung, by elucidating such issues as the one of consciousness of man, the one of the position of the masses as the driving force of social movement, the one of the role of the leader in the revolutionary struggle of the working class, the one of the leader being in inseparable relationship with the party and the masses, the one of the strategy and tactics of the revolution and the one of accomplishing the people’s cause of independence.

– He also showed the victorious model in the struggle of anti- imperialists by safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK amidst increasingly harsh aggressive threats of imperialists against the country.

– Today the world witness that the DPRK became a political and militarily powerful country even the nation has a small population and territory in comparison with other developing nations.

– The core reason is that H.E. Kim Il Sung, founding father of the DPRK and H.E. Kim Jong Il laid the firm foundations for the construction of a powerful socialist nation and H.E. Kim Jong Un thoroughly carry forward the idea of the Leaders and shines their immortal exploits.

– The noble whole life of people-loving and patriotic sacrifice of H.E. Kim Jong Il as the great person will forever shine in the Korean revolutionary history.

– In the case of example in the DPRK, any people can enjoy peace and development of their lives without any interference of outside forces if they uphold a brilliant and great leader, in high esteem, who leads his country in the view of strategic plans and makes firmly people rallied as one on the basis of revolutionary idea which the desire and demands of the people has been reflected.

– Today’s brilliant successes achieved by the Korean people cannot be thought apart from the sacrifice and devotion of H.E. Kim Jong Il.

– The immortal idea and exploits of H.E. Kim Jong Il will forever remain in the hearts of the world progressive people.

– We highly appreciate H.E. Kin Jong Un over his wise leadership in leading the Korean people to constructing a powerful socialist nation.

– We are sure that under the wise leadership of H.E Kin Jong Il, the day will surely come when the Korean people reunite the country as one in independent and peaceful way without any interference of foreign forces.

– Indeed, H.E. Kim Jong Il will forever remain a strong and firm pillar in the hearts of the progressive people in their struggle for global independence.