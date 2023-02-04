INTERNET-NATIONAL SEMINAR FOR CELEBRATING “THE DAY OF THE SHINING STAR”, THE 81st BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF H.E. KIM JONG IL

Organized by the Ugandan National Preparatory Committee for celebrating “ the Day of the Shining Star”

Date; February 3 2022

1. Theme; “Immortal ideological and theoretical exploits performed by H.E. Kim Jong Il in achieving the Independence Cause of mankind and his noble lifetime for people”

2. Participants;

Moderator; Comrade Newton Balenzi

Comrade Isoke Baguma, former chairperson of Land commission,

Comrade Mayambala Lawrence, Country Director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Comrade Daniel Rugarama, Chairman of the Ugandan National Executive Committee, PAM and Deputy country director, Ugandan National Committee for the study of Juche idea

Mr. Martin MuKasa, Chairperson, Uganda-DPRK Friendship Association, Mrs. Kyeyune Justin, Deputy chairperson of the Friendship Association, Mr. Mateke, Secretary of the Friendship Association

MPs, Members of NRM, Juche idea adherents and members of PAM etc.,

3. Comments left by participants

– We are so pleased to join the world progressive people to celebrate “the Day of the Shining Star”.

– H.E. Kim Jong Il made a tremendous contribution to the mass’s independence cause.

– He made public a lot of immortal works such as “On the Juche idea” and gave a lot of scientific answers to theoretical and practical questions arising in new society and in implementing independence cause, anti-imperialism.

– He also showed the victorious model in the struggle of anti- imperialists by safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK amidst increasingly harsh aggressive threats of imperialists against the country.

– Today the world witness that the DPRK became a political and militarily powerful country even the nation has a small population and territory in comparison with other developing nations.

– The core reason is that H.E. Kim Il Sung, founding father of the DPRK and H.E. Kim Jong Il laid the firm foundations for the construction of a powerful socialist nation and H.E. Kim Jong Un thoroughly carry forward the revolutionary idea and cause of the Leaders and shines their immortal exploits.

– It is significantly important to note that H.E. Kim Jong Un is energetically leading the DPRK to become more powerful and prosperous nation by sacrificing himself to do his revolutionary works.

– For example, last year the Korean people have achieved great successes in all fields amidst unprecedented difficulties and trials, in particular the hostile forces’ pressure and blockage against the DPRK.

– So the brilliant successes gained by the Korean people last year drew the attentions of the world people.

– The noble whole life of people-loving and patriotic sacrifice of H.E. Kim Jong Il as the great person will forever shine in the Korean revolutionary history.

– Today’s world is facing so complicated political and militarily situation amid the conflicts occurred by imperialists. So the world progressive should unite as one and fight against imperialists.

– In the case of example in the DPRK, it is proved that any people can enjoy peace and development of their lives without any interference of outside forces if they uphold a brilliant and great leader, in high esteem, who leads his country in the view of strategic plans and makes firmly people rallied as one on the basis of revolutionary idea which the desire and demands of the people has been reflected.

– Today’s brilliant successes achieved by the Korean people cannot be thought apart from the sacrifice and devotion of H.E. Kim Jong Il.

– The immortal idea and exploits of H.E. Kim Jong Il will forever remain in the hearts of the world progressive people.

– We highly appreciate H.E. Kin Jong Un over his wise leadership in leading the Korean people to constructing a powerful and prosperous socialist nation.

– We are sure that under the wise leadership of H.E Kin Jong Un, the Korean people will achieve their dreams and ideal at earlier time.

– Indeed, H.E. Kim Jong Il will forever remain a strong and firm pillar in the hearts of the progressive people in their struggle for global independence.

By,

Newton Balenzi

Moderator of this Seminar,

Organising Secretary, Uganda National Committee for the Study of Juche Idea

Head Administration, Uganda-Chapter, Pan African Movement,

Secretary General, African Regional Committee for friendship and solidarity with the Korean people.