Cabinet has approved the proposal to build the first ever satellite station in Uganda.

The project is hoped to help in developing Uganda’s space capabilities and leverage space science and technology for sustainable development.

According to the statement issued by Minister for ICT Judith Nabakooba, the project is planned to among others improve the country’s defense and security through improved capabilities for cross border movement monitoring and surveillance for the country.

The project could also be essential in enhancing private sector investment in space science, technology research and innovation

It is also hoped to improve application of space science and technology to the social, economic, political and environmental needs of the country while ensuring that Uganda also become significant user and player of the outer space.

Such satellites have over the years been deployed by different countries.

They are used for among others missile early warning as they can provide a warning of an attack by detecting ballistic missile launches.