Uganda has Oct.1 reopened its air borders through Entebbe International Airport after lifting restrictions on international travel, the Civil Aviation Authority has announced. With airports shut for over six months due to COVID-19 restriction measures, flights into the country resumed on Thursday morning.

CAA, Manager Public Affairs, Vianney Mpungu Luggya stated there are 13 flights scheduled for the first day, and a further 10 set to arrive the day after.

The resumption of international flights into Uganda is part of ‘Phase One’ procedures designed to get the country back on its feet again. As part of the new procedures, all entering passengers must present evidence of a negative COVID-19 polymerize chain reaction (PCR) test from their country of origin.

All tests must be carried out within 72 hours of arrival from an accredited laboratory. Ugandans returning to the country will be allowed to go home without quarantine measures if in possession of a negative test result. However, the Health Ministry will take addresses in the event of any necessary follow-ups.

Besides upgrading work, CAA also took time to conduct an aerial photography and mapping survey in an area of 65 kilometres (approximately 13,280 square kilometres) in the vicinity of Entebbe International Airport aimed at acquiring electronic terrain and obstacle Data (eTOD) for the airport.

Four blocks of Uganda’s airspace were specifically covered in Masaka, Gomba, Butambala, Mpigi, Wakiso, Kiboga, Nakaseke, Luwero, Kampala, Mukono, Buikwe, Kayunga, Buvuma, and Kalangala Districts.