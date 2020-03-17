The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has issued a statement trashing remarks by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga saying a coronvirus ‘cure’ will be produced in Uganda.

On Monday, a clip circulated online showing the speaker addressing parliament. In the address, the said a US inventor had partnered with Ugandan industrialists to make and sell a sanitizer that kills COVID-19.

She later posted the same on her social media platforms, drawing criticism from majority of Ugandans who questioned how the ‘cure’ would be endorsed by her before it passes the necessary steps needed to endorse a drug.

“I’ve told Parliament that a spray/ hand-wash, which instantly kills the Corona virus has been discovered. The American inventor, Prof. Sarfaraz K. Niaz, who was here at the weekend, has given the patent free of charge to Uganda. He has teamed up with a Ugandan biochemist, Mathias Magoola, of DEI Group in Luzira, a city suburb. The product goes on sale next week,” Kadaga said.

Now, the UMA says there is no cure for the COVID-19 as it is a new strain of the coronavirus family adding that what is being made is a sanitizer for external use.