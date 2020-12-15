Nigerian musicians Omah Lay and Tems have been released from detention in Uganda after charges against them for allegedly breaching Covd-19 regulations were dropped, Ugandan singer Bebe Cool has tweeted.

Ugandan police have not yet commented.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama earlier tweeted that the government was engaging with the Ugandan authorities at the “highest level” to secure the realease of the singers.

The musicians held a concert in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on Saturday.

They appeared in court on Monday on charges of “negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease”, and were due to appear again on Wednesday.

Bebe Cool tweeted that the musicians were free, and posted a court document which ordered their release.