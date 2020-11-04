The Electoral Commission on Wednesday has cemented the 2021 electoral cycle declaring the date of the presidential election on Jan. 14, 2021, according to Media and Public Relations Manager Paul Bukenya.

“The 14th day of January 2021 is appointed polling day for Presidential Elections 2021,” Bukenya said via social networking site Twitter.

The electoral body on Monday and Tuesday nominated presidential candidates for 2021 general elections.

Officiated by Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, chairperson of the Electoral Commission, eleven aspiring candidates were verified, cleared and nominated in the two-day nomination exercise held at Kyambogo University Cricket grounds.

They include incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, former Security Minister Henry Tumukunde, former army commander Mugisha Muntu, Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert, Joseph Kabuleta, Willy Mayambala, Fred Mwesigye, John Katumba, Nancy Linda Kalembe and Norbert Mao.

“After the successful nomination, the candidates are now free to campaign,” Mr. Bukenya told theLOCAL.