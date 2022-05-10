May 9, 2022, marked the 48th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uganda and Cuba, whose relations have grown from strength to strength despite the difficult times in each country’s history.

The two governments have developed bilateral cooperation projects in many areas, including trade agreements, in order to contribute towards the economic and social achievements of both nations, which have enhanced our people-to-people relations.

Undoubtedly, the leading bilateral cooperation project has been the Mbarara University of Science and Technology, which started 33 years ago as an idea by the historical Cuban leader Fidel Castro and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and that has come to fruition with the training of Ugandan medical students.

At the same time, Cubans who have worked in Uganda have experienced professional and personal development which speaks to the important contribution made by Uganda.

In addition, the two countries have supported each other on international fora through the Non-Aligned Movement, the G77 and at the United Nations to defend and protect their strategic political and economic interests and partnerships. In that scenario, Uganda has unconditionally supported the struggle of the Cuban people against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

The Governments and the People of both Uganda and Cuba have renewed their desire to consolidate, deepen and expand the bilateral cooperation existing between the two countries for the mutual benefit of both.

The highlight of that point is the decision of to reopen the Embassy of Uganda in Havana and the current discussions to further enhance bilateral cooperation, in accordance with the principles governing South-South Cooperation and high level political relations.

Let us celebrate this new anniversary with the commitment to continue working relentlessly for the well-being of Uganda and Cuba.