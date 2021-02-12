Completion works on the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre (UBFC) in Kololo are now at 75% with the building expected to be completed in July 2021.

The development was revealed during a guided tour of the facility by URSB Board led by the Chairman Ambassador Francis Butagira accompanied by the Registrar General Mercy Kainobwisho. The 12 floor-storied, four-basement facility will house the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Capital Markets Authority and Uganda Investment Authority to work in an integrated manner in providing the business community and investors with the necessary documents they need to facilitate business and investments process in the same building.

Addressing a meeting that comprised the contractors, board members and other officials, Ambassador Butagira said the excellent work culture prevailing at URSB has contributed significantly to the remarkable achievements the organization has achieved and the credit goes to the officers and staff for these unwavering efforts.

The initiatives taken by the URSB with support from the Government & other stakeholders towards transformation have become a model to emulate for many other organisations, he said. “As the board, we have made remarkable achievements together with management. it is now time to concentrate on development of infrastructure to meet the expectations of our clients. The Uganda Business Facilitation Centre will offer URSB with better stature to cement their mandate. The fact that the facility also houses other partner agencies involved in the ease of doing business which will enable faster transaction times in service delivery across all services” Butagira added

With the construction now in the completion stages, he reiterated that work is not yet over. ‘ ‘We have to deliver world-class services that match the standards of this new office building in order to satisfy our clients’ needs’ Butagira said

Commenting on the progress of the construction works, the Registrar General, observed that the new offices are much more spacious and that they evidently present a good working environment for staff. “The new offices look fantastic. We hope that this environment will provide staff with facilities that will make their work more enjoyable and productive,” Kainobwisho said.

The move to a permanent head office is a major milestone for URSB as it will save on the enormous amounts of money spent on renting facilities while giving the organization a stable repute and comfortable working conditions. “The new office provides a more conducive environment for staff and for our work. It also provides enhanced security since access to the office is controlled by finger imaging. We thank the Board, Government of Uganda and the World Bank for support in approving resources that facilitated this construction,” noted the Registrar General

The building will also house a One Stop Centre with over 15 service points which will improve service delivery to the private sector by ensuring that less time is taken in registering and starting a business. The country’s business ranking improved by 11 positions from 127th to 116th out of 190 economies on the backdrop of reforms geared at making it easy for investors to start a business.

The UBFC is being undertaken under the Competitiveness & Enterprise Development Project (CEDP), as a Government of Uganda project funded by the World Bank and coordinated by the Private Sector Foundation.