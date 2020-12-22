Uganda Airlines says its first Airbus A330-800 Neo Aircraft will start flights by the end of January 2021.

The Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Cornwell Muleya, says the coming of the new Airbus highly contributes to the growth of the airline.

The new acquired Airbus jet will fly international routes, to Dubai, London, Guangzhou, Mumbai and some routes in southern and West Africa.

He made the comments after the first Airbus aircraft, flight number UR 404, landed at Entebbe Airport this morning.

The aircraft departed from Toulouse, France last night after Airbus officials handed it over. It landed at 10:58am at Entebbe Airport after the seven and half hours flight. On board was Gen. Katumba Wamala, the minister for Works and Transport, Bageya Waiswa, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Fred Bamwesigye, the Acting Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and staff of Uganda Airlines.

Captains Micheal Etyang and Nicholaj Olsen flew the aircraft, which is an addition to the airlines’ fleet of four CRJ900 Bombadier aircrafts.

Meanwhile, the new aircraft has a total seat capacity of 258 seats. Of these, business class with a 1-2-1 layout, has 20 reclinable seats, premium economy has 28 seats with a 2-3-2 layout while economy class has 210 seats in a 2-4-2 layout.

It is currently being disinfected and will thereafter go through the water salute ritual before its unveiled and received by invited guests at Entebbe Airport.