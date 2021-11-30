30th November 2021 – Kampala, Uganda; The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Uganda Development Bank Limited (UDBL) – the country’s National Development Finance Institution – are set to co-host with their international partners a global gathering of financial sector players drawn from policy owners, regulators, and leaders from the financial sector, to examine cutting-edge solutions for mobilizing and financing the post-pandemic economy.The two-day meeting organized under the World Development Finance Forum (WDFF) is scheduled to take place on December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 and will bring together over 400 delegates from 45 countries who will explore new approaches, pragmatic solutions, and collective actions to mobilize capital and finance the transition to a zero-carbon, green, inclusive and sustainable economy.“We are honored to co-host the second WDFF in Kampala, in which ground-breaking solutions for financing sustainable development will be unveiled.

Mr. Joshua Allan Mwesigaa, the Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs, moderator for the event.

The event will also spotlight Uganda’s own efforts and that of UDB to invest in the best knowledge available on financing a sustainable and resilient economy. It will also demonstrate to the world what is possible when governments and financing institutions enact smart and ethical policies towards building a sustainable future,” said Patricia Ojangole the Managing Director of UDBL.This is the second convening of the WDFF and marks the second time that UDB and the Government of Uganda are hosting the event. In the inaugural event held in 2020, delegates passed a resolution calling for action to enhance and protect global and national sustainability and development goals through collective strategies. These include the expansion of domestic resource mobilization and pooling of international financial resources, strengthening the role of national development finance organizations like UDB, Central Banks and other non-financial institutions and coordinating these efforts towards tangible goals. UDB, in a statement said WDFF 2021 will focus on four objectives. They include “Unveiling Financing 4.0”, an effort to revolutionize the mobilization and deployment of capital at a mass scale. Another feature will be on the “Reshaping Industry for a Sustainable Economy” and focus is on enabling countries to benefit from the unfolding 4th industrial revolution and use latest engineering and technology to advance national development, protect the environment and combat climate change. The other two objectives are about sustainability standards for value driven financial sector players which will showcase how sustainability driven financial institutions are changing their economies. The forum will end with recognition of various sustainability leaders for their contribution towards a better world for all. The WDFF is jointly organized by the Association of Development Finance Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP), Association of National Development Finance Institutions in Member Countries of the Islamic Development Bank (ADFIMI), Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI), European Organisation for Sustainable Development, as well as the Government of Uganda and the Uganda Development Bank Ltd.