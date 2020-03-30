United Bank for Africa (UBA) Uganda on Monday made a donation of five hundred and seventy million shillings (UGX 570M) to the Government of Uganda as support towards the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

The donation was made to the President of Uganda, Yoweri K. Museveni by the UBA Uganda Managing Director at the State House in Entebbe. The funds are expected to provide significant and much needed support for relief materials, critical care facilities, and financial support in curbing the COVID -19 pandemic.

President Museveni appreciated the donation and was glad to note that it would go towards the procurement of a few more government vehicles to be used in transporting medical kits and facilitate workers in the fight against the pandemic.

“We strongly believe that this donation will not only provide the additional needed funds to government and the Ministry of Health efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus but will also serve to protect the health care workers who are at the frontline of fighting the pandemic,” the UBA Uganda Managing Director Johnson Agoreyo said.

In addition to the donation to the government, UBA Uganda has executed measures at its branches to protect both its staff and customers from COVID -19, these include use of sanitizers, gloves and temperature guns. The Bank has also waived charges on selected key services, in addition to encouraging customers to use its alternative channels for transacting.

UBA group has made similar donations to 20 African countries where it has a presence, totaling to fourteen million US dollars (USD 14m).

UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu, stated ‘This is a time when we must all play our part. This global epidemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly. As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various Governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.’

He added, ‘We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort, that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective’.

Operating in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, the United Bank for Africa has a strong record of supporting its communities, through challenging times.



