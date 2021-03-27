Inspirational Muslim Scholar Ismail ibn Musa Menk, also known as Mufti Menk is set to return to Uganda, courtesy of money magnate, Mohammed Hamid, Chairman of the Aya Group of Companies.

According to a clip, Mufti Menk who was in Uganda in 2019, residing at the posh Pearl of Africa Hotel, will be in Uganda in the middle of holy month of Ramathan.

“ASalaam Aleikum, my bothers and sisters in Uganda, Inshaa Allah, Ramathan 2021, im planning to be in Uganda at the event that will be hosted at the Pearl of Africa Hotel, in the middle of Ramathan, so look out for the details, Insha Allah, may Allah make it happen, and we ask Allah to protect us all, Inshaa Allah, Ramathan 4042, after this pandemic and with all precautions, we hope to meet soon, Asalam aleikum,” Mufti Menk says in the video.

Mufti Menk who hails from Zimbabwe, has been named one of The 500 Most Influential Muslims in the world by the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

In 2019, he mesmerized Ugandans during his “Building Bridges” tour that saw him deliver powerful messages the Mandela National Stadium Namboole.

Mufti Menk

At the time, he stayed at Pearl of Africa Hotel, a visit that left a mark on him, praising the country’s hospitality and beauty.

“Before I came to Uganda, I always knew it was called the Pearl of Africa and now I can understand why; not only is the weather so beautiful, but trust me, the food is so organic that it puts to shame the food that is in other parts of the world…May Allah bless you; you are so lucky to live in this beautiful place…I promise you this is the greatest gift of Allah upon you and you should thank Him for that,” Mufti Menk said.

He was hosted to a sumptuous dinner in which he delivered his trademark heart melting inspirational speeches that have come to define him.

“I heard one speaker after another praising me; I think it’s unfair…I want to warn you about something, to raise a man to a level that is almost infallible is a crime. I promise you, I’m human, I have flaws, I have weaknesses, I make mistakes, I’m not perfect but to hear people one after another pretending – well, they might be saying it with good intention – but for me sitting there, it’s only not comfortable but as a leader I disagree,” Menk said while speaking Saturday at the VIP dinner at Pearl of Africa hotel.

He added, “When you raise someone too high, even their mistakes become something you think is correct and that’s the way we fail. I would be failing in my duty as a leader or person people look up to if I did not tell you that nearly all of you are better than me.”

It will be refreshing for many to drink from the cup of Mufti Menk’s inspiration during this time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to Chairman Aya as tycoon Hamid is fondly known.

Tycoon Hamid who owns the Pearl of Africa Hotel, is a devout Muslim who takes his faith seriously.

It’s something that inspires his desire to help others especially those in need. To accompany his exceptional business skills, Chairman set up he Aya Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that was on his urging. The foundation assists organizations that cater for needy children. One area that the foundation pays special attention to is the provision of pediatric medications.

It also explains the reason to bring the motivational Mufti Menk back to Uganda, to inspire Muslim youth to work hard while keeping morally upright in order to excel.

Proceeds of the charity dinner will go toward helping those on the margins of society, orphans, physically handicapped who have challenges making ends meet.