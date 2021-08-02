Two people have been arrested in Lamwo district, northern Uganda on allegations of torturing and causing severe bodily injuries on a suspected cattle thief.



David Kasasira alias Kanyankole, who is the owner of the bull and his accomplice Derrick Opoka, were arrested after allegedly torturing Geoffrey Ocen, 23, hailing from Dyang B village in Palabek Gem sub-county, Lamwo district.

They were arrested on Friday evening after a viral video of the incident showed the suspected thief tied upside down on a tree and severely beaten with clubs by a mob.

In the video, the suspect pleaded for mercy and stated that he was never aware of the allegations, but he was still beaten and asked to acknowledge his bad deeds to secure his freedom.



The act drew uproar from the Acholi community in Uganda and the diaspora. Artist Jennifer Lawala expressed dismay and called on the local leaders and stakeholders to denounce such actions and apprehend all persons who were involved.



David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region police spokesperson said that the two persons were arrested from their hideouts following a manhunt that was launched by the security after the video emerged. They are now held at Lamwo Central police station, while the pursuit continues for their accomplices who are still in hiding.



The area chairperson, Patrick Okot says he was also assaulted while trying to stop them from beating Ocen. He added that the cattle have since been recovered.



Meanwhile, the victim Ocen who is a local farmer is currently battling severe bodily injuries, passing loose stool, and cannot move on his own due to severe back and waist pain and is stuck at home with his ailing condition due to lack of money for better health care.