Two toddlers; Aidah Timugilwa aged three months and 18-month-old Patience Namusobya have been killed by a speeding vehicle in Busiibe trading centre along the Jinja-Kamuli highway.

The two were killed while riding with their parents, Richard Wakayinjja and Susan Naisanga on a bicycle heading to Buwenge town council when a speeding Subaru reg no. UBE 853V lost control and rammed into them.

Wakayinja and Naisanga sustained severe head injuries and were rushed to Jinja regional referral hospital emergency ward for further management while the bodies of the toddlers were taken to Buwenge health centre IV mortuary for postmortem.

The unidentified driver fled into hiding and his vehicle has been impounded and taken to Kagoma police station yard. Rosette Tikabula, a resident in the area says that the toddlers hit their heads on the road and bled to death, but well-wishers managed to rush their parents to Jinja hospital for further management.

The officer in charge of traffic in Kiira North police division, Richard Wabwire says that the casualties are registering progress towards a successful recovery.

Wabwire adds that efforts to hunt down the driver are underway and he challenged road users to observe traffic regulations and speed limits, which he says will reduce future occurrences of related accidents.