TV East is the latest Television Channel in the Vision Group portfolio. TV East focuses on the Eastern region of Uganda largely viewers who speak or comprehend Ateso and Lumasaba languages.

The channel is now exclusive on StarTimes platform Channel 483 on Satellite decoders in the Nova bouquet.

“We are excited to announce the launch of TV East on our Satellite platform. This will bring joy to our customers in the eastern part of Uganda, predominantly the Ateso and Elgon regions” Said Bruce Augus CEO of StarTimes Uganda.

“The addition of TV East on the StarTimes platform fuels our bigger plan of promoting and supporting local productions and talent. This particular channel will not only enrich our Nova bouquet but also give our Eastern customers a platform that speaks directly to them. TV East becomes the new entrant on our exclusive regional channels list which includes Wan Luo TV for the Northern area, and Bunyoro TV in the Western region of the country. As StarTimes we extend support and contribution to our exclusive channels in forms of content and promotion,” said Kenneth Kazooba content director StarTimes.

Vision Group Editor-in-Chief Barbara Kaija said “We realized that a diversity of communities in the East had unique community news that we had not fully tapped into in the past” Kaija added that the uniqueness of the environmental and social factors in the region compelled Vision Group to establish TV East.