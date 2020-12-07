Rtd Gen. Henry Tumukunde has praised the health minister Jane Ruth Aceng and promised to retain her in his government incase he wins the 2021 general election.

Tumukunde says that Dr. Aceng is one of the few ministers in the NRM government who have dedicatedly surved this country citing the good leadership she offered to the health sector and the government in general in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tumukunde made this pledge at a press conference he held this morning as he summarises his campaigns in the Lango sub-region today with Otuke and Alebtong.