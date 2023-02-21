TotalEnergies EP Uganda has successfully achieved 10-million- man hours without Lost Time Injuries (LTI) on the Tilenga Project. This crucial health and safety industry milestone was achieved on January 13th, 2023.

Measurement of LTI is a lagging indicator which is aimed at measuring a company’s incidents in the form of past accident statistics. It measures all on-the-job injuries that require a person to stay away from work for more than 24 hours, or which result in death or permanent disability.

“Safety is a core value at TotalEnergies EP Uganda and our achievement of 10-million-man hours without injuries is testament to the fact that all our employees and contractors take this value seriously”. Said Philippe GROUEIX, General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda.

“It is important to recognize the key role played by the dedicated Health, Safety and Environment teams as well as the site supervision teams who work in close collaboration with our contractors to ensure that safety remains a priority for all. Given the significant increase of our activities on site, it is critical to reinforce our collective commitment to safeguarding the lives of everybody working on the project”, he added.

Safety is of utmost importance in any oil and gas activity, and TotalEnergies EP Uganda is committed to ensuring that all safety measures are in place to protect its employees, facilities, the environment, and the communities in which it operates.

Currently, the Tilenga project employs more than 5,000 people working with TotalEnergies EP Uganda and its contractors both on site and in Kampala.

The Company has invested heavily in state-of-the-art technology and equipment, local and international experts for the development of the projects and has put in place strict safety protocols to minimize risks on its sites.

Safety for you, for me, for all.