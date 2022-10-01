TotalEnergies EP Uganda on Thursday unveiled its Action for Sustainability campaign aimed at showcasing the various initiatives that the company has been undertaking to ensure the sustainable development of Uganda’s oil and gas resources, in collaboration with the regulators and various partners.

Speaking during the launch, Philippe Groueix General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda said, “The Tilenga project is an onshore project located in a sensitive context both environmentally and socially. Our actions to date have been guided by the desire to achieve shared prosperity and as a result of this we undertake continuous consultations and dialogue with communities, stakeholders, and government. We aim to not only implement but also demonstrate the achievement of Net Positive Gain on the Tilenga project whilst adhering to the most stringent international requirements”

Since the start of our operations, we have made the commitment to develop this project in a transparent, socially and environmentally friendly manner in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hence the campaign theme “Action for Sustainability.”

The 2 months long campaign will be broadcast on all mainstream information channels around the country and will include the voices of the different implementation partners, project affected people and the communities. “Through the campaign, the company will showcase the various initiatives and actions around the themes of Environment and Biodiversity conservation, Social and Human Rights, all of which have been undertaken in close collaboration with relevant Government authorities, communities as well as local and international CSOs and NGOS.” Groueix added