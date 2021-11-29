Following the success of the first two editions, TotalEnergies is relaunching the Startupper of the Year Challenge in 32 countries of the African continent. During the previous edition, TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited rewarded four young entrepreneurs before the Covid pandemic.

Beyond the entrepreneurial spirit, this 3rd edition of the Startupper Challenge of the Year reaffirms TotalEnergies’ commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the countries in which the Company operates in Africa. It contributes locally to strengthening the social fabric by supporting the most innovative entrepreneurs in the realization of their projects.

For this edition, the Startupper of the Year Challenge by TotalEnergies will support and reward young local entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35, who either have a business creation project or a startup that isless than three years old, regardless of the sector of activity. A local jury made up of experts, people from the world of start-ups, company managers from local sustainable development players and managers from TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited will select three winners including best business creation project, best startup under 3 years old and the prize for “best female entrepreneur”, a new feature for this 3rd edition, which aims to firmly encourage female entrepreneurship on the continent.



Mr. Daniel Mayieka, the Managing Director TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited, Ms Charity Ekudu and Arnold Muggaga a previous winner during the launch of the 2021-2022 STARTUPPER of the Year challenge by TotalEnergies.

Each winner will be nominated “Startup of the Year by TotalEnergies” and will receive financial support, personalized coaching, and a media campaign to give their project visibility.

Following the nomination of the three winners per country, an international jury will meet to select the three “Grand Winners” for the continent. Registration will open on November 4th, 2021 and will be accessible directly online at: http://startupper.totalenergies.com. Candidates will then have until December 23rd, 2021 to submit their application.