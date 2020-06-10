Nigerian Superstar actor Desmond Elliot has joined the forces at The Black Wall Street (BWS) Economic War to fight for Africa’s Economic Independence, we can confirm.

His joining adds to the much needed momentum to the economic war. The good news was confirmed by Charles N Lambert, the activist spearheading the war.

“The Economic War is pleased to welcome my brother, Desmond Elliott as a committed fighter,” Charles said.

“Desmond is an outstanding actor with a massive appeal to millions of our fellow Africans. Desmond is also a long term believer in the BWS vision having met me for the first time in 2013. His strengths and addition to this war of minds can not be overemphasized as he has been involved in politics for a while now which has further enlightened him of the gravity of our problems as Africans. Welcome to the economic war Desmond, together we shall restore the pride and place of Africa in the world. Africa First,” he added.

Desmond joins fellow actor Segun Arinze who joined Economic War a few weeks a go. Watch the space!