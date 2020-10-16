The Electoral Commission has nominated 66 persons seeking to contest for parliamentary positions in the 10 constituencies of Kampala city, spread around the five divisions.

Nine candidates have so far been nominated to contest for the Rubaga South constituency seat. They include former MP John Ken Lukyamuzi, Kato Lubwama the incumbent, National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer Male Charles Kenneth, National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer Mukasa Aloysious Gold and Democratic Party candidate Euginia Nassolo.

The others are Independent candidates Dennis Kiyingi, Derrick Lufunya and Denis Mbidde. On Friday, five more candidates are expected to be nominated. They are JEEMA’s Kifampa Siraje Nsambu and independent candidates, Mugga Adam Swift, Mpiima Jamir Ssenoga, Kayemba Micheal Oscar and Samuel Walter Lubega.

Kampala Woman MP position flooded

The Electoral Commission also nominated six aspirants for the Kampala Woman MP position. The returning officer for Kampala, Fredrick Muwaya today nominated six by close of nomination.

They include Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Stella Nyanzi, NUP’s Shamim Malende, and NRM’s Faridah Nambi Kigongo. The others are Alliance for National Transformation’s (ANT) Aisha Nabasirye and Fatumah Mubiru for Justice Forum (JEEMA) and independent Evelyn Kasiri Kent. Only Rebecca Robinah Namugwanya, another independent candidate is due to be nominated on Friday.

Nyanzi says she has been tested over time and that she will speak truth to power. According to Nyanzi, parliament needs people who are committed and not those that are absent all the time.

Malende says that it’s unfortunate that she was sent back to get photos without a red beret, but thanks God she finally managed to get nominated after bringing new photos. She says she will stand for the people of Kampala and ensure that the city is transformed.

On her part, Nabasirye says that there is a big gap in representation in Kampala and she hopes to fill that gap. She says that she is a local woman from the slums of Kampala and she is better placed to lead Kampala as a woman MP.

The current Woman MP for Kampala is Nabilah Naggayi has opted to stand as lord mayor on the NUP party ticket after switching from FDC.