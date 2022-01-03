Three family members were killed and six others injured in a New Year road accident in the central district of Buikwe, police said.

Traffic Police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said in a statement issued here on Sunday that the Saturday accident happened after the car the family was travelling in crashed into a truck.

“Our police registered a fatal accident that claimed lives of three people including a juvenile, and injured other six seriously,” Nampiima said, noting that the injured were rushed to a nearby health facility.

She said the cause of the accident had not been established but warned against speeding.

According to police data, some 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide annually, causing more than 2,000 deaths.