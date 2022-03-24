The National Resistance Movement party caucus has endorsed government Chiefwhip, Thomas Tayebwa as their flagbearer for the upcoming deputy speakership race.

During the party’s parliamentary caucus meeting held at the Kololo independence grounds on Thursday, Tayebwa went through unopposed after his contenders pulled out of the race.

“Thank you colleagues for endorsing me unopposed for Deputy Speaker on NRM ticket,”Tayebwa tweeted .

He will now face of with Kioga County and National Unity Platform’s Okot P’Bitek Moses who the opposition had earlier endorsed for the deputy speaker race.

JEEMA president Asuman Basaalirwa will face NRM’s Anita Among for the speakership.