More than 100 people were injured in the protests that shook Kampala over the last two days, according to the Uganda Redcross Society and hospitals around the city.

The protests followed the arrest of Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in Luuka on Wednesday.

Figures released by the Uganda Red Cross Society today put the number of people injured to an estimated 50 from Kampala and surrounding areas while hospitals are reporting an additional 50 that were brought in by other ambulances and by private means.

Records at Mulago National Referral Hospital and Uganda Martyrs Hospital Lubaga show that at least 15 people who were injured had gunshot wounds, 20 were unconscious due to teargas, three had injuries from accidents while others complained of pain in different parts of the body after being beaten.

Details emerging from Mulago and Lubaga indicate that 10 of the injured people have passed on.

At Mulago, nine died during surgery on Thursday while one death was registered at Lubaga.