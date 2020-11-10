Prominent businessman Etilu Faustin, the proprietor of TESO COACHES succumbed to Covid19 at Mulago hospital, his close business associate has revealed.

The late Mr. Etilu was also proprietor of Soflv Hotel, Teso foods, and had business interests in a range of other businesses like timber, hardware among others, award-winning travel entrepreneur Mr Ronald Hakiza of Ugabus said.

Meanwhile, government yesterday cleared mobile markets, cinemas and gyms to reopen on Saturday as long as they maintain social distancing.

Minister of Health Ruth Jane Aceng told journalists at her home in Bukasa-Muyenga that government had also revised the number of people for a meeting from 70 to 200.She, however, warned about observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at avoiding the spread of Covid-19.

Gymnasiums and massage parlours will also resume. Bars will remain closed, but casinos and gaming outlets will resume business. Dr Aceng said they will reopen if the National Gaming and Lotteries Board is satisfied with their SOPs. Their operating time has been limited between 6:30am to 7pm.

“All aspiring politicians should ensure their gatherings are limited to 200 people, must wear a facemask, keep two metres apart and advised to avoid using open car roof and waving to the population while moving,” she said.

As of November 8, 2020, a total of 14, 574 had contracted the virus countrywide with 7,771 recoveries and 133 deaths registered.

Dr Aceng said the COVID-19 picture remains generalised with spikes in Kiryandongo and Kikuube districts. Major transmission hotspots remain in Kampala metropolitan, West Nile, Elgon and Karamoja regions.

Curfew hours of between 9pm to 6:30am have been maintained even when presidential candidates recently appealed to Electoral Commission to lift it. Dr Aceng promised to update the EC chairperson on the revised lockdown measures.