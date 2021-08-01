Kampala shopping malls under Crane Management Services (CMS) Limited and urged tenants and clients advised to strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) put in place by the Ministry of Health.

The shopping malls under Crane Management Limited include; Kampala Boulevard, Eagle Plaza, Hardware Plaza, Market Plaza and Royal Plaza, among others.

The conditions put in place at the opened shopping centers are;

1. Wear Your Face Mask

2. Sanitize

3. Observe Social Distance

4. Wash Hands

Accordingly, 24-hr Surveillance has been put in place to ensure compliance to the mentioned SOPs.

The Cube is another shopping mall re-opened for business under strict SOPs.

“Only those arcades that conform to the above guidelines will be allowed to open. In addition, failure to conform to any of the above will lead to closure,” President Museveni said.