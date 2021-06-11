The police fraternity is mourning the death of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Samuel Bamuzibire who has been the Kampala Metropolitan 999 Patrol commander.

Bamuzibire, according to police sources at Naguru police headquarters, has succumbed to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Nsambya hospital.

“Bamuzibire has just died of COVID-19. He was rushed there three days ago and he has been in the Intensive Care Unit. I think our bosses will issue an official statement,” a source said.

Bamuzibire becomes the second senior police officer in Kampala to succumb to COVID-19. Barely a fortnight ago, Kira Road Division Police Commander (DPC) Matthias Turyasingura died of COVID-19.

Bamuzibire was in 2018 exonerated by the police court chaired by senior commissioner Dennis Odongpiny in the beating of Dr. Kizza Besigye supporters at Najjanankumbi. At the time of brutalizing Besigye supporters, Bamuzibire was the Kampala field force unit commander. His co-accused such as SSP Andrew Kaggwa, ASP Patrick Muhumuza and SP Moses Nanoka were demoted in rank.

Kaggwa, Muhumuza and Nanoka were convicted on the count of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority. Other juniors who were convicted include Willy Kalyango, Sula Kato, Agaba and Muhangi.

There is an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Uganda with the country’s cumulative cases rising to 56,949 after a further 1,438 new cases were confirmed from the samples tested on June 8.