Kawempe North MP elect Muhamad Ssegirinya is to spend another week at Kitalya government prison after Buganda Road court has declined to hear his bail application and further remanded him till April 15, 2021.

Ssegirinya who spent this year’s Easter holiday in prison is charged with an offence of inciting violence which he allegedly committed on March 22, 2021 at Mini-price within Kampala City .

Today Ssegirinya has appeared before grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu via visual -audio link for hearing of this case and his bail application.

However hearing has not proceeded even though the state has been ready to present its 3 witnesses to pin Ssegirinya on leading and inciting a group of other people to hold placards demanding the release of some jailed NUP associates including Eddy Mutwe , Nubian Li and James Mubiru .

This is because Ssegirinya’s lawyers led by Kampala Woman MP-elect Shamim Malende have not been ready to commence trial but rather to pursue his temporary release; something the state felt was unfair since police iquiries were reported complete at the first appearance. Consequently, court has been persuaded to further remand Ssengirinya till then.