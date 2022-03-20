President Yoweri Museveni has announced the death of the Ugandan Parliament Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah has been hospitalised in the US since last month.

Museveni made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday.

BELOW IS THE TWEET

20th March, 2022

Countrymen and Countrywomen.

It is with a lot of sadness that I announce the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament.

I got information of this sad news at 10.30am, East African time from People that have been with him and the doctor that was caring for him in the intensive care unit. He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first.

May His soul rest in eternal peace.

Signed:

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

President and Chairman of the NRM.