On course to ensure that every Ugandan has access to quality and advanced healthcare that meets international standards, International Medical Centre has opened a new branch in Soroti town to response to the healthcare needs of the people of Soroti and the surrounding areas.

This move is aimed at ensuring that every individual has access to specialized medical services in the most advanced healthcare centre across in country.

Joel Oroni the General Manager of International Medical Centre says since its inception, IMC has and continues to play a significant role in transforming the Country’s primary healthcare through massive investment in the establishment of regional state-of-the art facilities that are well-equipped and offers a wide scope services ranging from doctor consultations , dispensary, laboratory , advanced dental clinic, ultra sound equipment and general treatment that include a 24-hour service.

“Through the Soroti branch, IMC will be in position to reach the local community and provide them with tailor made services that will addresses their healthcare needs. We have set-up an advanced and modern dental clinic in response to the local community demand,” Mr. Oroni said.

Also, the clinic will be offering healthcare services such as; – Doctor Consultation, Laboratory Service from Lancet Laboratories and specialized tests (including DNA testing, antenatal screenings and services), Pharmacy, check-ups and treatment of minor procedures provided by our dedicated team of professional and specialized medical experts, He emphasized.

Andre Ackerman, the CEO of International Medical Group congratulated the IMC team upon launching the Soroti Clinic and urged the staff to always have people at heart, be innovative and dedicated to ensure that they deliver quality healthcare that meets international standard and continue to be leaders of Uganda’s private healthcare sector.

Growth and Expansion

Currently, International Medical Centre is establishing new clinics, expanding into inpatient in some locations and relocating old ones to better premises to consolidate its mission to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all.

According to Joel Oroni, the IMC General Manager, the IMC expansion and growth strategies are aimed at ensuring everyone has access to healthcare that meets international standards within the vicinity of their areas of residence. “Our growth agenda is meant to bring better healthcare services to people living in communities outside Kampala, so that they do not have to travel long distances to seek quality treatment. Our objective is to have modern facilities with the good doctors and advanced equipment that can be accessed in their hometown” Mr. Oroni emphasized.

“Despite the covid-19 impact on the economy, IMC will continue with the planned expansion, improving and upgrading our services in the existing clinics and increasing our scope to cover a wide range of healthcare services.

We also intend to step into the telemedicine space and maybe able to integrated clinics using technology to bridge the service provision gap and ensure easy customer reach and access to quality and improved primary healthcare service, an aspect that contributes to Universal Health Coverage goal, Mr. Oroni said.

In-line with the Group Strategy

According to Mr. Ackerman, International Medical Group is committed to improving the standards of Uganda’s healthcare through investing in advanced medical technology and service, innovation and offering tailor-made services that cater for the health need of the community, with specialized divisions that best serve that particular society.

“We are dedicated to providing exemplary and quality healthcare to all Ugandans regardless of their geographical location, a factor that sets us apart from other private health service providers. Our focus on clinical growth and expansion is compelled by our commitment to improve lives by bettering the services we provide since healthcare is constantly evolving, with new challenges and new remedies every day. I am proud to say, IMG is up to the challenge,” He emphasized

Adding, that as we strive to have a true national footprint, International Medical Group continues to be passionate about Uganda’s healthcare sector and are proud of the important role we play in changing the face of the country’s healthcare system, Mr. Ackerman said.