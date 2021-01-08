The Electoral Commission has rubbished claims that they haven’t been diligent in the delivery of fully sealed election materials.

Last week Political Candidates in Iganga and Luweero among other districts received polling kits that were either unsealed or only secured with one seal.

Politicians and Civil society expressed their dissatisfaction saying this could foster an environment of mistrust in the Electoral Commission but also open up room for rigging allegations.

The Electoral Commission in their explanation say that seals on some of the polling kits broke during the transportation as a result of impact of stacked metal boxes sealed with plastic seals, pressing against each other, during transportation.

The Electoral Commission says that to ensure the integrity of materials delivered ,any box found with a broken seal gets a replacement, and the serial numbers of both the old and the new seals are recorded. This is done after ascertaining that the contents of the polling kit are all intact.

The Commission through it’s Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi added that all polling kit remains will remain sealed up to the time of delivery at the polling station where the Presiding Officer will open it, on the morning of polling day, and in the presence of ten (10) registered voters at the respective polling station.

Political parties and candidates have been urged to appoint agents to observe the safe custody of the polling kit, until the same is delivered to the respective polling stations on polling day.