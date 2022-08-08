Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will be in Uganda has landed in Uganda for a two-day State visit, in a trip seen to drum up regional support and bolster business ties as he enters the third month of his presidency.

H.E. Hassan Sheikh MOHAMUD arrived at Entebbe International Airport Monday afternoon a an official visit at the invitation of H.E. Yoweri Kaguta MUSEVENI, President of the Republic of Uganda.

H.E. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was officially received by Hon. Gen. Jeje Abubakhar ODONGO, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Vincent Ssempijja, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Francis Mwebesa Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Fred Byamukama Minister State for Works

H.E. Prof. Sam Tulya-Muhika, Uganda’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Gen. Nathan Mugisha, Deputy Head of Mission, Amb. Arthur Kafeero Ag. Director, Ms. Geraldine Ssali Permanent Secretary Ministry of Trade, Dr. Sam Omara Head Public Diplomacy Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as other Senior Officials from different MDAs.

According to sources at Uganda’s Foreign Affairs ministry, the Somalia leader will hold bilateral talks with his host, President Yoweri Museveni, on security, investment, trade, and regional cooperation.

The Somali Delegation was composed of H.E. Abshir Omar Jama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, the Minister of Defence, H.E Jibril Abdirasid Hagi Abdi, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Abdirashid Nour, Member of Parliament, Hon. Senator Muna Omar Hassan, Member of Parliament, Hon. Ahmed Abdi Hashi, Member of Parliament, Ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur Hagi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Ali Mohamed Mohamud Somalia’s Ambassador of the to Uganda.

The main purpose of the visit is to further bolster the excellent cordial bilateral relations between Uganda and Somalia.

H.E. President Museveni and his counterpart H.E.President Mohamud will hold Tête-à-tête meeting / bilateral discussions to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation in key sector areas of common interest for the mutual benefit of both countries and witness the signing of the Joint Communique following the conclusion of the Inaugural Session of the Joint Permanent Commission between the Republic of Uganda and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

During this visit H.E. President Hassan Mohamud will address the 1st Uganda – Somalia Business Investment Summit under the theme “Promoting Uganda – Somalia Partnership through Investment, Trade and Tourism” from 9th – 10th August 2022 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The primary objective of the Investment and Business Summit is to provide a platform for Private Sector/Business Community together with other relevant stakeholders like Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to freely exchange views and ideas on how to ease the cost-of-doing-business, and thus richly reap from existing and future business opportunities by agreeing on how to overcome existing challenges, learn lessons and business strategies for smooth mutual exchange between the two markets of Uganda and Somalia and beyond

The purpose of this Business Summit is to strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Trade and Investment between Uganda and Somalia.