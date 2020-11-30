A somber mood has engulfed National Unity Platform community in Mukono after six of their colleagues got involved in a major accident.

Six of the supporters who have been traveling in a super custom vehicle have been rushed Kawolo hospital in Lugazi municipality under critical condition.

The van crashed in the middle of a sugar cane plantation at Nagojje where police diverted Robert Kyagulanyi’s convoy from accessing the major trading centers of Mayangayanga, Nanataba and Kayanja.

According to Benad Ssempaka four of the injured NUP Supporters are currently in intensive care unit. He notes that they are currently attended to by health workers though they are still in comma.

One of the survivers Margret Ssimbwa the wife of the Nakifuma County NUP flag bearer Fred Ssimbwa, says the driver has lost control after police firing tear gas to stop them from following Kyagulanyi.

Meanwhile, there is slow traffic flow after police mounting road blocks along Kampala-Jinja road to prevent Kyagulanyi supporters from proceeding with the journey.