The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) has reportedly arrested Maj Alpha Okua over the shooting of a traffic policeman Robert Mukebezi last Saturday.

Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) acting spokesperson Ronald Kakurungu says that Okua has since explained that constable Mukebezi was shot by corporal Bashir Mango Babaginda, who is currently on the run.

A scuffle ensued on Saturday when an army vehicle reg. number H4DF 1391 knocked a signpost at Kobil petrol station along the Kiwatule-Naalya road. Mukebezi who was near the scene intervened and decided to tow the UPDF vehicle to Kira Road police station.

But in the process, another UPDF pick-up vehicle intercepted the car demanding that it instead be towed to CMI headquarters in Mbuya. It is reported that two bullets were fired, and one of them shattered Mukebezi’s leg since he was sitting in the co-drivers seat. Kakurungu, says that Okua has been arrested to help with investigations.

Contrary to earlier reports that Okua was the first to shoot in the air, Kakurungu said Mango was the only person who discharged bullets and later fled. The army adds that Okua picked Mukebezi from the scene, reported a case at Kira road and drove him to Mulago hospital.

“He was arrested and he is helping with investigations. There has been bad and wrong information going around. It is Maj Okua who evacuated the wounded officer. He first went to Kira Road police and recorded the statement. He drove Mukebezi to Mulago. He was the most senior officer and he took responsibility,” Kakurungu said.

Mango’s gun was reportedly recovered dumped in Bukasa village. Asked on whether UPDF is planning to compensate the now amputated Mukebezi, Kakurungu said the focus is now on ensuring that he recovers fully and the rest will be discussed later. Section 15 of the Police Act talks about retiring officers with physical incapability.

It is reported that Mukebezi’s fate will be discussed during next week’s Policy Advisory Committee (PAC). But the information available indicates that he might be deployed in units where he will not be strained.